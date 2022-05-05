Overseas-based Guyanese donates CCTV cameras to help tackle crime in Haslington

Overseas-based Guyanese Gary Williams, has donated two CCTV cameras to the community of Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The cameras were installed on Wednesday by crew members of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) at Haslingston New Scheme, ECD.

Police Commander for Regional Division 4 ‘C’ Senior Superintendent Khali Pareshram, Officer-In-Charge of #1 sub-Division AssIstant Superintendent M. Ally, Corporal Robin and Constable Rigby of the Community Relations Office, along with Coretta De Jesus — the Haslington/Golden Grove NDC Chairwoman, formally received the two cameras on behalf of the residents.

Commander Pareshram urged stakeholders and businesses to invest in CCTV cameras within their communities, homes and businesses.

Commander Pareshram also thanked Williams for his kind gesture and timely donation. He further assured him that the CCTV cameras will benefit the community and will be monitored for both detection and prevention of crime or from criminal elements.

Pareshram noted that the use of more technology throughout his division will create a safer and more secure environment for residents.

The live feed from the CCTV cameras will be viewed by ranks at the Divisional Headquarters.