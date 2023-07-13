Overseas-based Guyanese charged for smuggling Towa Towa Birds

A Guyanese businessman accused of illegally exporting Towa Towa birds appeared before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Courts on Friday.

Nazir Khan, who resides overseas, was not allowed to plea to the charge.

It is alleged that on June 19, at the Cheddi Jagan International Aiport (CJIA), Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), he exported live animals, that is to say, five Towa Towa birds by land without a licence/permit, contrary to section 27 (1) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act.

Khan’s lawyer, Bernard Da Silva asked the Magistrate to strike out the charge against his client on the basis that it is bad in law. In so doing, he submitted that the section of the statute under which his client is charged does not relate to the particulars of the charge.

In light of this, Magistrate Scarce informed Khan he would not be allowed to plea to the charge. The prosecution was given two weeks to respond to Da Silva’s argument.

The case will be called again on August 2 for the Magistrate to rule on the issue.