Overseas-based Guyanese among 3 killed in separate Berbice accidents

L-R: 35-year-old Javid Mohammed, a barber of Fyrish Corentyne; 32-year-old Harrynarine Chattergoon of Toronto, Canada; and 25-year-old Ricardo Bipta of Bath Settlement Village, West Coast Berbice.

An overseas-based Guyanese is among three persons who are now dead following two separate accidents in Berbice last evening.

One of the accidents, a three-vehicle collision, occurred at Number 9 Village, West Coast Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). That crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Ricardo Bipta of Bath Settlement Village, West Coast Berbice. At the time, he was riding a motorcycle.

The other accident, at Courtland, Corentyne Highway, resulted in the deaths of 35-year-old Javid Mohammed, a barber of Fyrish Corentyne and 32-year-old Harrynarine Chattergoon of Toronto, Canada.

Mohammed was the rider with Chattergoon as the pillion rider on a motorcycle. They were reportedly travelling at a fast rate when they ended up in the path of a motorcar, resulting in a head-on collision.

Chattergoon, originally from the Corentyne, had returned home three weeks ago and was expected to return to Canada on Friday.

He was staying at Mohammed’s home.

According to Wazir Mohammed, his son and friend left home at about 13:00h on Monday to visit friends and at about 19:00h, his son had called to say he was heading home.

Police have not issued any statement on the accident; however, Mohammed’s sister Shamwattie Manichand said her brother suffered head injuries.

Meanwhile, in the other accident in Region Five, police say Bipta was riding a motorcycle when the crash occurred.

Police said a truck was proceeding east along the roadway when a motorcar, which was proceeding in the said direction behind the motor lorry and in the process of overtaking the it, ended up in the path of the motorcyclist who was proceeding west.

As a result, a collision occurred. The motorcyclist further collided with the truck.

Bipta was taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.