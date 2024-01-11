Overladen truck causes damage to temporary Pirara Bridge structure

See full statement from the Ministry of Public Works:

At 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 10th January, reports provided to the Ministry of Public Works indicated that an overladen truck transporting goods had caused cross-sectional damage to the temporary structure of the Pirara Bridge in Central Rupununi. Inspections conducted by engineers of the Ministry of Public Works have revealed that the temporary timber decking of the bridge was broken.

Interventions made by engineers of the Ministry of Public Works, along with the contractor undertaking the project, were successful. A low-level crossing has been put in place to restore the flow of traffic, while materials for the repair of the bridge are being sought.

While traffic is currently flowing unhindered, and the scheduled work will continue on the bridge, the Ministry of Public Works urges drivers to exercise caution when transiting in this location.