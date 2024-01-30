Overheated electric iron triggers fire at La Grange; 6 homeless

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

At 06:10 hrs yesterday, nine firefighters from the La Grange Fire Station responded to a house fire at Lot 343 Recht-Door-Zee, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

Water Tender #111 and Water Carrier #14 were dispatched to the location with 9369 liters of water. The first appliance arrived at 6:22 hrs, and the first jet was applied to the fire at 06:23 hrs.

The wooden and concrete two-storey building, owned by 62-year-old Carolyn Jervis, was occupied by her and her five family members.

As a result of the fire, the first floor and its contents were destroyed; however, no damage was done to the ground floor.

The fire originated after an electric iron was left plugged in for an extended period, causing it to overheat and ignite nearby combustible materials.

Two jets from Water Tender #111, in conjunction with one jet from Light Pump #118 via an open water source, were utilized to extinguish the fire.

Prevent electrical fires by observing the following safety tips:1. Regularly check cords for damage.2. Avoid overloading outlets.3. Install and test smoke detectors.4. Keep a fire extinguisher and know how to use it.5. Use surge protectors for electronics.6. Keep flammable materials away from appliances.7. Hire professionals for electrical work.8. Promptly replace damaged wiring.9. Use appropriate wattage for light bulbs.10. Unplug appliances when not in use.11. Choose GNBS-approved electrical products.