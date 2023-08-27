Overhaul of UG Sports Administration Exercise almost complete

The University of Guyana has announced a number of steps to strengthen the management of sports programmes at the institution which have now been initiated by a Task Force on sports initiated through the office of the Vice-Chancellor.

This follows a report two weeks ago, into improper action by a member of staff at a recent international sports meet.

While the official enquiry into the incident is still being completed, a series of important steps have already been taken aimed at strengthening the University’s governance and ethical systems in regard to sports management. These include the creation of a draft Code of Ethics for Clubs and Officials and a draft Selection Policy for sports. These new policies are expected to be sent for comments, review and finalisation within the next six weeks.

According to UG, it is being supported by national and international sporting bodies in this regard.

The report on the disciplinary matter is also expected to be concluded during this timesince preparations for the new academic year beginning Sept 4, as well as the extensivenature of the incident review, has required more time than previously expected.

The University further stated it is committed to closing gaps and creating comprehensive conditions for fair review and responsible redress of these matters.