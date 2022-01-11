Over $9B spent on emergency flood relief to farmers, households in 2021

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Over $9B spent on emergency flood relief to farmers, households in 2021
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
The Guyana Government has spent over $7.8 billion to assist persons who were severely affected by the May/June rains, last year, while another $1.5 billion was spent for emergency drainage and irri…