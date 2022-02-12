Over $600k in uncustomed goods seized in Reg 9

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force acting on information received this morning uncovered just over $600,000 in uncustomed goods at Tabatinga, Central Rupununi Region 9 (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

Police reports indicated that the ranks went to the homes of two residents in the area – that of a 31-year-old taxi driver and the other 54-year-old businessman – where they found and seized a quantity of uncustomed alcoholic beverages totaling $624,000.

These included 2,004 Tins of Itaipava Beers, 180 Tins of Antarctica Beers, 60 Tins of Skol Beers, 60 bottles of Blend Seven, 48 bottles of Skarloff Vodka and 12 bottles of Blackstone Rum.

The uncustomed items were taken to the Lethem Police Station along with the two suspects and lodged.

Just recently a joint inter-agency collaboration at the Lethem checkpoint on the Rupununi Main Road, Region Nine resulted in the seizure of another set of uncustomed goods.

That operation was conducted between February 7 and 10, 2022 by agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and their Brazilian counterparts.

Several cases of alcoholic beverages including Itaipava, Skarloff, Blackstone, Camelinho Wine, Pergola, Quinta Do Mongado, and Don Bosco wine were also confiscated during that exercise.

The total value of those seized items amounted to $700,000. Two Venezuelan nationals were arrested during that exercise.