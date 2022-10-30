Over 60 killed after bridge collapses in India’s Gujrat

(BBC) At least 60 people have died after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in India’s western state of Gujarat.
Hundreds of people were plunged into River Macchu in Morbi town. Local footage shows survivors hanging off the partly-submerged suspension bridge.
Reports say as many as 400 people were on the structure at the time. Authorities said rescue efforts were continuing through the night.
The incident comes just days after the bridge was reopened following repairs.
The 230-metre-long (754 feet) colonial-era crossing was built during British rule of India in the 19th Century.
Videos show scenes of chaos as onlookers on the river banks attempt to rescue those trapped in the water as darkness fell.
Another video shows people climbing up netted wire remains of the bridge to escape the water.
The suspension bridge, locally known as a Julto Pool, is a popular tourist attraction in the area.
Local authorities say there was overcrowding on the bridge because of holidays for the Diwali festival.
Emergency responders from neighbouring districts were sent to the scene to help with rescue efforts.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state of Gujarat on a three-day visit, said he was “deeply saddened by the tragedy”.
Mr Modi has announced compensation for the injured, as well as the next of kin of those who have died.
