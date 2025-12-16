Local News
Over 45 drivers to be charged for illegal 3rd lane driving
16 December 2025
Days after the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS) was upgraded, more than 45 drivers are expected to be hauled before the courts for illegally creating and using an unauthorised “third lane,” as enforcement against the dangerous practice intensifies. The disclosure was made by Traffic Chief Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh during a telephone […]
