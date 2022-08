The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

A team of prison officers who were conducting a cleaning exercise of the the Mazaruni Prison stumbled upon a white salt bag hidden behind the western side of the kitchen which contained several bleach bottles and a quantity of cannabis.

According to Police, on Tuesday at about 13:10hrs the officers found the bag and contacted the Bartica Police Station. The cannabis was handed over, which, when weighed, amounted to 3067 grams.

No arrest was made as investigations continue.