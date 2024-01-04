Over 35000 citizens countrywide received 1st time access to potable water

The government’s investment in the water sector has provided access to more than 35000 citizens across the country within the last three years.

This was according to the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues while providing a comprehensive overview of progress made within the water sector at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Access to potable water currently stands at 97.3 per cent, that’s national, over the last three years.” Minister Rodrigues disclosed.

Last year, the minister noted that more than 435 households along the coast benefited from first-time access in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and Seven.

Additionally, the proportion of the hinterland population with access to potable water supply moved from 75 per cent at the end of 2022 to 82 per cent at the end of 2023, with the construction of over 60 new wells.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal further outlined future developments aimed at further boosting water access.

This includes the drilling of 14 new water distribution systems on the coastland, and upgrades and construction of new water treatment plants.

“You have seven treatment plants that are under construction, you have five that are currently being tendered…That will bring us to 90% minimum by the end of 2025 for treated water,” Minister Croal reported.

Notably, the ministry has expended some $26 billion over the last three years to ensure access to potable and treated water for every household.

Minister Rodrigues highlighted the positive transformation of Guyana Water Incorporated in contrast to the work done by the previous administration.

“The company is now and I am pleased to report is now in a stable and solid financial position. There is no bank overdraft, there is no outstanding debt to suppliers, we have solid bank accounts, we are constructing a new office, we have invested in the training of our employees, we have increased salaries for technical staff, we have invested in protective gears, in new rigs to drill wells in the house which saves us a lot of money, we have been enhancing our capabilities across the sector.” Minister Rodrigues underscored.

In three years, the PPP/C government’s transformative initiatives have delivered safe, clean water to thousands nationwide revolutionizing water access across Guyana ensuring a prosperous and healthy future for all.