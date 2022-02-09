Over $30M worth of ganja destroyed

Ranks of Regional Division Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, conducted an eradication exercise at Fort Nassau Savannah, Upper Berbice River where a farm consisting of about 10,000 cannabis sativa plants ranging from 3ft to 5ft in height with a street value of $4M was destroyed.

As police approached the camp, three males were seen running into the nearby bushes and escaped.

Another farm was discovered in the said area with about 450 beds that were already reaped, and a makeshift camp containing 900lbs of compressed cannabis sativa valued $27M was discovered.

A nursery consisting of 5000 plants, along with a .38 revolver and a single barrel shotgun were also found.

The makeshift camp, plants, and compressed cannabis sativa were all destroyed by fire and the firearms were taken to Central Police Station and lodged.