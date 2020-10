Guyana has earned over $30 billion (US $144,178,325) from rice exports for the period January to August 2020, after exporting 343,068 tonnes of rice. The exports increased by six per cent in volume…

The Judiciary of Guyana on Tuesday resumed jury trials. The Demerara Assizes is now opened and two juries were empaneled in the cases of The State v DesmondJames and The State v Keron Taylor. The j…