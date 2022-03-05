Over 300 to benefit from $22.2M water system commissioned in Shulinab

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during the commissioning of the water system

Some 395 residents of Shulinab, South Central Rupununi, Region Nine, will benefit from improved access to potable water following the commissioning of a $22.2 million water distribution system on Friday.

The water distribution system was funded by the Government of Guyana and includes installation of a new distribution network for households, elevated storage tanks, and a photovoltaic system which will provide 24 hours of service to the community.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, officially handed over the water supply system to the Makushi community. Also in attendance were Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock and Regional Executive Officer, Karl Singh among other technical officers from the Finance Ministry.

During his address, Minister Singh said that the PPP/C Government is fleshing out a detailed developmental agenda designed around its manifesto, and aligns with His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ concept, where every Guyanese will benefit from the programmes and policies implemented and executed by the State.

Therefore, even as the government embarks on large transformational projects such as the Linden to Mabura road, as well as the upgrading and expansion of bridges along the Linden to Lethem Road, the Minister said it is keen on ensuring that the most immediate needs are addressed within the villages.

As it relates to the issue of water, he said Like Shulinab, the intention is to achieve 100 percent water coverage within all the communities in Region Nine.

“So, this is not a one-off project, in fact over the course of today and tomorrow, we will be commissioning four wells, in addition to the one here, we will be heading to Aranaputa, Wowetta and Rupertee to hand over water systems,” Dr. Singh informed the residents.

While outlining the holistic plan for the water sector, Minister Croal said the intervention of new and upgraded water systems across the hinterland regions, as well as riverine communities on the coast, forms part of the government’s strategic plan to move the percent potable water coverage in hinterland from 60 to 100 percent by 2025.

He said close to $1 billion has been expended on water systems in the hinterland, since the PPP/C Administration got into office in August 2020.

In Region Nine alone, the Government through the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has thus far completed eight new wells in the region. Further, of the 30 wells expected to be drilled this year in the hinterland regions, five will be drilled and expanded in Region Nine to the tune of $450 million.

Regional Chairman, Bryan Allicock said this year, the region received its largest budget of over $4 billion to roll out its 2022 programme across the 57 villages that make up the region. Included in this year’s programme, is the construction of a water supply system for Sand Creek. The contract for that project will be signed shortly.

The residents also expressed their gratitude to the government for the new development and thanked the administration for the many transformational projects earmarked for the village, including the establishment of a processing facility, and the ICT hub. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]