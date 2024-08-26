Over $28M in cash & valuables stolen in Essequibo Coast burglary

The home where the crime took place

The home of businessman Haimant Chowtie, commonly known as “Two Leaf,” of Columbia, Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomwroon-Supenaam) was burglarised over the weekend while he and his family were vacationing overseas.

The bandits made off with over $28 million worth in cash and valuables.

According to reports reaching this publication, the break and enter occurred between 15:00h on Saturday, August 24, and 01:50h on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

The businessman had entrusted the care of his home to a close relative during his absence.

The burglary came to light when Chowtie’s son, monitoring the house’s security cameras remotely, noticed that the CCTV system had been disabled.

Upon noticing the malfunction, he immediately contacted the relative, who rushed to the residence. On arrival, it was discovered that the house had been broken into and thoroughly ransacked.

Among the items reportedly stolen were two diamond bands valued at $5 million, eight luxury watches totaling $8.5 million, and four gold chains worth $1 million.

Other items stolen include a diamond pendant and earrings valued at $1.5 million, 12 bottles of high-end perfume worth $900,000, $10 million in cash, and an additional $7000 USD.

Police officers responding to the scene successfully retrieved footage from the home’s surveillance system. The video revealed three individuals involved in the burglary, two of whom have since been taken into custody.

Investigations are ongoing.