Over 2000 students to graduate from UG next month

Over 2,200 graduands from 50 disciplines are expected to walk the virtual graduation stage as the University of Guyana (UG) hosts its second series of online graduation events.

This is the 55th Convocation for the Turkeyen campus and the 20th for the Berbice campus.

The graduations will be hosted over two weekends from Friday, February 4, 2022, to Saturday, February 12, 2022.

However, graduates’ profiles for eligible students were approved by the University’s Academic Board in November and December 2021.

As such these are their effective dates for graduation. Students who have met their obligations to the University may now request expedited certificates, Letters of Completion and Official Transcripts by using the request features in their University’s Student Records Management System (SRMS) accounts.

For the second time in UG’s 59-year history, the convocation ceremonies will be held virtually for all campuses. Graduands from all campuses will be combined by associated disciplines and Faculties.

The graduation dates are as follows:

Friday, February 4, 2022

Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

School of Entrepreneurship & Business Innovation

Saturday, February 5, 2022

College of Medical Sciences

Behavioural Sciences & Research

Friday, February 11, 2022

Faculty of Social Sciences

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences

Faculty of Education and Humanities

Institute of Distance and Continuing Education – Degree and Diploma Programmes Only

This year, several new academic programmes will see graduates for the first time. These include disciplines such as Associate of Science – Petroleum Engineering, Bachelor of Science – Accountancy, Bachelor of Science – Entrepreneurship, Bachelor of Science – Marketing, Bachelor of Science – Supply Chain Management and Bachelor of Science – Environmental Science, among several others.

Logistics and details will be shared directly with prospective graduands via UG’s internal SRMS and official graduation website @ https://uog.edu.gy/convocation-2021.

However, graduation gowns will be available from Monday, January 10 and photography will begin by approved schedule in the same week.

All prospective graduates should continue to liaise with their departments and faculties and to continue to check their SRMS accounts for updates.

UG Help Desk numbers for clarity on any matter relating to the graduation ceremonies are now open as follows: Turkeyen: 623-1941, 623-1867, 623-1869, 623-1871, 623-1924, 623-1868, 623-1942, 624-1943, 623-1944, 623-1945, 623-1946, 623-1948; Berbice (Tain): 623-1943 or 623-1949; and IDCE: 642-7009, 623-0359, 642-7007, 624-1269.

Also, persons can check the FAQ’s on the University’s website at https://uog.edu.gy/convocation-2021

The University of Guyana has graduated upwards of 50,000 graduates in its 58-year existence – many of whom have gone on to serve at the highest levels nationally and internationally.

The annual graduation exercises are a highlight on the University’s calendar of institutional events since it provides not only an opportunity for celebrating the efforts of students, lecturers, families, and supporters, but for stirring graduation speeches from valedictorians and high-profile keynote speakers.

Like the 2020 graduation, events this year will be even more special since the University administration is consistently underscoring that the great resilience displayed by students to complete their degrees in very difficult circumstances of COVID-19 deserves to be richly applauded and celebrated.

A record number of attendees are expected this year since due to the online nature of the event there will be no limit to the number of invitees who can join the proceedings.

Invitations with links to all events will be available from Wednesday, January 5, 2022.