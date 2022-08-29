Over 200 students to benefit as $54M contract signed for extension of CV Nunes Primary School

CV Nunes Primary School [Guyana Chronicle photo]

Another 278 students will soon have access to education, following the signing of a $54 million contract for the extension of the CV Nunes Primary School in Anna Regina, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The extension will see the construction of a two-storey building to house 12 additional classrooms, a sanitary facility and a trestle.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh facilitated the contract signing on Sunday.

The project was a promise made by President, Dr Irfaan Ali during his outreach to the region back in May. The school extension is also a PPP/C manifesto commitment to improving access to education at every level.

“I don’t want you only to view it as another 12 classrooms or another building at CV Nunes. You heard me speak about development in all 10 regions and that development includes ensuring that no matter where you live, no matter which region or which town or which village you live, you must be able to access good quality education,” Minister Singh stated.

The current building, which accommodates 826 students, also recently benefited from maintenance works on the roof, ceiling, and windows, as well as electrical and drainage upgrades.

Regarding educational opportunities, the government provided over 1,000 persons in Region Two with scholarships through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL). The government also returned the school’s cash grant programme and increased the school uniform and supplies grant, which saw every child in public and private schools receiving $30,000.

Dr Singh called on both teachers and parents to play a role in nurturing students.

“We are committed to doing all that we possibly can to create the conditions and to put in place the infrastructure so that all of your children, without exception, can get a good quality education, but we cannot come into your homes and instil that hunger in your children, you have to pick it up there,” he said.

Through budget 2022, the government allocated $74.4 billion for the education sector.

President Dr Irfaan Ali-led’s administration has invested heavily to improve access to education and training for teachers.

Some of the PPP/C manifesto commitment includes building, expanding and improving educational facilities across Guyana, enhancing opportunities in Technical Vocational Education and Training and improving attention to children with special education needs.