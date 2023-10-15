Over 200 participates in Rotary Club of Georgetown’s Polio Walk

The Rotary Club of Georgetown held its annual Polio Walk this morning which saw more than 200 persons participating in the event.

The walk kicked off at 6:00h at Georgetown Club on Camp Street and continued along several routes in the Capital City before returning to the Georgetown Club.

Participants were treated to a personalised fitness training warm-up session. Before doing the 3-mile walk, the club hosted a mimosa breakfast.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony and Club President, Devindra Kissoon led the walk.

Minister Anthony commended the Rotary Club of Georgetown and its President for the hard work put into raising proceeds to keep Guyana Polio-free, which it has been since 1961.

Rotary Club of Georgetown President Devindra Kissoon and Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony

The Health Minister also expressed his desire to partner with the Rotary Club of Georgetown on the Ministry’s HPV initiative.

Club President Kissoon thanked all participants and sponsors which included DeSinco Trading; Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL); Banks DIH Limited; Guyana Beverage Inc.; Fernandes and Massy.

In addition, several Rotarians donated generously out of pocket.

Kissoon was expressly grateful to the club’s projects team who worked tirelessly to make the event a success. The Club President explained that Rotary has raised more than US$2 billion worldwide and has helped vaccinate more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries.