Over 200 CSOs to be trained in maintenance of hinterland water supply systems

Officials during the signing of the MoU

The Ministry of Housing and Water in collaboration with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will see over 200 Community Service Officers (CSOs) being trained to maintain hinterland water supply systems.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues explained that in many cases, “simple problems” occur in these water supply systems due to poor maintenance.

With this initiative, the CSOs, who are permanently in the area, will be trained to properly address these problems so that hinterland residents will not be significantly affected by the lack of water supply.

“Through this collaboration, there are several benefits that will be derived both for the CSOs as well the communities which has the water supply system…they will be given an opportunity through this collaboration to learn new skills to be able to improve their knowledge through training,” she remarked.

Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai, who was present at the simple signing ceremony, explained that this initiative further reflects the government’s commitment to ensure sufficient water is supplied to the hinterland regions of the country.

This point was emphasised by Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal who explained government’s plans to deliver potable country all across the country by 2025.

“We are under 60% coverage for the hinterlands and so the robust program that we have to ensure as fast as possible and the resources that are available that we can reach full coverage and we envisage to have this done by 2025 in the completion of our five-year strategic plan,” he outlined.

In order to achieve this, plans are already on stream to drill 146 new wells.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of GWI Shaik Baksh asserted that this initiative reflects some of what the company has been doing for the past 18 months, in terms of building partnerships.

“This is an important event and it cements what GWI has been doing over the last 18 months since there has been change of government and since there has been a new board and management of GWI and that is to build partnerships, this is one of the main thrusts of GWI,” Baksh contended.

The CSOs to benefit from the training are stationed in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine.

For every community with a water supply system. at least two CSOs will be trained.

Training will commence in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) on Thursday where thirty communities will be targeted. It will then continue in Region One (Barima-Waini) and subsequently reach the other hinterland communities.