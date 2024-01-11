Over 20 fires recorded since the year began – GFS

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

The Guyana Fire Service has responded to more than twenty fires since the year began.

These fires have originated from electrical issues, arson, and, in some cases, negligence.

This alarming number prompted us to initiate community engagements across the country.

Citizens can expect to learn about fire safety and prevention through our firefighters, who are tasked with raising awareness one person at a time.

The Fire Service is dedicated to continually enhancing community engagement as we strive to raise awareness and prevent future fires.

Through outreach events, public education, and collaboration with local organizations, we aim to educate residents on fire safety measures, evacuation procedures, and the importance of early detection.

By fostering a sense of shared responsibility, we hope to build a resilient country where everyone actively participates in fire prevention efforts, promoting a safer environment for all.