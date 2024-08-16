Over $2.5B worth of ganja found in massive Berbice narco-raid

A major narcotics eradication operation on Friday has led to the discovery of over $2.5 billion worth of cannabis at De Veldt, Berbice River.

The operation, conducted between 05:00 and 12:30h by led Police and Coast Guard ranks in Berbice, also led to the discovery of a rifle, more than 500 rounds of ammunition, and a suspected stash house.

During the raid, law enforcement officers found 1,300 pounds of dried cannabis; 100 pounds of cannabis seeds; a .22 long rifle with 19 matching rounds, and 520 twelve-gauge cartridges in the stash house.

They also discovered three abandoned cannabis farms, one of which contained 40 trays of seedling plants. Two additional farms, each measuring ten acres, contained nearly 90,000 cannabis plants ranging from six to twelve inches in height.

All seized items, including the farms, were subsequently destroyed by fire. The recovered firearm and ammunition, Police said were taken to the Central Police Station for processing. No arrests were made during the operation.