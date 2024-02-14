Over $16M in social, economic projects commissioned in El Paso

Minister Sukhai hands over the ATV to El Paso Village

Residents of the Amerindian village of El Paso, Region Eight are now going to benefit from social and economic development following the commissioning of several projects valued at over $16 million.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai officially commissioned the projects during her visit to the Potaro-Siparuni district on Tuesday.

All of the ventures are funded by the government through the Ministries of Amerindian Affairs and Culture, Youth and Sport.

One of the major projects commissioned is a multipurpose building valuing more than $10 million. The edifice comprises an information and communications technology (ICT) hub, a two-bedroom guest house, and a sewing centre.

Chairperson of the Community Development Council (CDC), Jinette Singh explained that the villagers will now have access to technology and online courses, as well as a space to learn and expand their sewing skills.

Persons desirous of visiting the area will also benefit from better accommodation.

Additionally, the recreational needs of the villagers will be addressed as a pavilion, and recreational facilities were also commissioned.

A $7 million benab was also declared open and will serve as a meeting place for villagers and other community events.

Singh highlighted that the village has been experiencing massive transformation over the past years, owing to the government’s programmes.

She recalled the days before 2020 when the small village was forgotten and little to no attention was given to the residents.

“I want to thank the government for all the developmental projects that are taking place in El Paso. We welcome that and we will make full use of our projects and their benefits…Everyone would benefit in the long run,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Singh also received the keys to a brand new all-terrain vehicle (ATV) to assist in carrying out the administrative functions of the village.

Meanwhile, Minister Sukhai praised the leadership for executing projects efficiently and expressed confidence that they will have a positive impact on the lives of the villagers

“I am very pleased with the level of activism, with the level of performance, and the delivery of projects in record time,” she stated.

The minister also announced that the community will be benefiting from a pickup, which will be procured to the tune of $6.5 million.

In 2023, El Paso received some $10 million in carbon credit funds and is undertaking the construction of a play park for children, while the village’s playground will be expanded.

The government is making significant investments towards the development of Amerindian villages across the country. These investments are aimed at boosting their economies, thereby improving the villagers’ social welfare. [DPI]