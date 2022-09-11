Over 150k visitors expected in Guyana during 2nd half of 2022

Passengers arriving at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Timehri [File Photo]

Over 150,000 visitors have been recorded arriving in Guyana in the first half of the year and according to stats from the Ministry of Finance’s Mid-Year Report, over 150,000 more are expected in the second half of 2022.

According to the mid-year report, Guyana has seen an increase in visitor arrivals compared to 2021. The report notes that there was a 103 per cent increase in visitor arrival from January to May, compared to the same period last year.

It was revealed that 105,905 visitors were recorded during that time period. The reason for this increase is multi-dimensional. While a lot of people visited due to increased oil and gas activities, the resumption of tourist attractions like the Bartica Regatta was also a factor.

“There was a 103 percent increase in visitor arrivals from January to May 2022 from 48,626 to 105,905, when compared to the same period in 2021. This is primarily due to increased oil and gas activities as well as the resumption of tourist activities such as the Bartica Regatta and Pakaraima Safaris,” the report said.

The report, meanwhile, expects a further 158,223 additional visitors will be recorded in the second half of the year. This is attributed to Guyana hosting the finals of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League.

In the first half of the year, $312.8 million was spent in the tourism sector, out of a budgeted $732.1 million. Despite the increase in visitors, it was noted that the tourism sector continues to face challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Guyana’s first quarter, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) had announced earlier this year that the country recorded 51,389 visitors. Last year, Guyana also registered 158,347 overall visitors.

As Guyana continues to welcome travellers, there has been a number of notable achievements in the tourism sector. Guyana is featured as the cover story of the April edition of the National Geographic magazine. “Up the Mountain, to a World Apart” is a 36-page feature, inclusive of pull-outs and maps, covering the full story of the adventure by climber Mark Synnott, with stunning photography by Renan Ozturk.

The GTA further highlighted that through its licensing & inspections mandate, the GTA has since licensed 14 tourism businesses as of April 2022. These are Adventure Guianas, Azure Experiences, Bimichi Eco Lodge, Blackwater Adventures, Elite Kayaking & Nature Tours, Evergreen Adventure, Exciting Tours, Ride Along GY, The Jungle Bug, Toma1 Guyana, TrailMasters Adventure Tours, and Wanderlust Adventures.

To decentralise tourism and expand other tourism hotspot areas within Guyana, 12 new experiences will be at the disposal of the Guyanese public for 2022. Seven new experiential tourism products were officially launched in 2021.

The GTA’s Product Development Team has also initiated the projects through collaboration with stakeholders, and will feature the Kopinang Waterfall Experience; Yoga, Breakfast and Nature Walk; Nappi Mountain Trekking; Nature Retreat Experience; Linden Day Tour Experience; Wayne’s World Apartments and Oasis; Community-led and owned tourism development with Quarrie Village; Tri-Island Experience with Trail Masters; and Mahaica River Birding Tours.

The team also executed outreaches, engagements, and product assessments to the communities of Capoey Village in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam); and Tapakuma Village, Quarrie Village, Nappi Village, and Masakenari in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

As of April 2022, the GTA trained 355 persons across the country in the areas of delivering quality service, hygiene and sanitation; first aid and CPR; and digital marketing essentials. At the end of 2022, GTA is expected to train at least 2000 candidates. An additional 1000 are expected to be trained as part of the collaborative Barbados training initiative.