Over $130M in cash & gold seized, 3 arrested as SOCU disrupts major gold smuggling operation at Bartica

09 December 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) executed a joint intelligence led operation on Tuesday at different locations in Bartica, Region Seven, resulting in the seizure of over $32 million in cash and over $100 million in gold stemming from the attempted purchase of undeclared gold.

Additionally, three persons were arrested: Eon Ricardo Ferrier aka ‘Blacks’, Munesh Chatterpaul, and Latchman Malloo and are currently cooperating with ongoing investigations into gold smuggling and money laundering.

SOCU said the persons involved have been under surveillance for an extended period by both local and international partners, and are suspected to have extensive connections in illicit gold trading, with seeming links to Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed being financed and purchasing on their behalf.

“This action is part of a comprehensive national strategy aimed at dismantling criminal networks involved in gold smuggling and organized crime in Guyana,” SOCU said in a statement.

