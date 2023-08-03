“Our nation owes him a lot of gratitude” – Former President on passing of Dr. Luncheon

Dr Roger Luncheon

Reflecting on the life and outstanding contributions of the late Dr. Roger Luncheon, former President Donald Ramotar expressed that “our nation owes him a lot of gratitude” for all he has done for the development of the country.

During a recent interview with iNews, Ramotar stated that Dr. Luncheons’ death is a great loss to the country and he has made significant contributions to Guyana during his many years spent in public service.

“He gave his best, the fact that he served five presidents of this country with distinction is in a way a testament to the quality of man that he was and the quality of work that he produced. Our nation owes him a lot of gratitude we thank him for the contribution that he has made.”

Former President Donald Ramotar

He added that Dr. Luncheon was very strong against oppression and as such decided to join the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) to make a difference in the lives of the poor and the working class.

“The other good thing about it, he was a person who was very strong against oppression and that’s why he joined the PPP and there [were] a lot of qualities that he had… he admired the qualities that Dr. Jagan [and] he himself had the sense of being incorruptible. He was a down-to-earth person who constantly thought about the poor and the working class of our society,” Ramotar remarked.

The former president also shared that since Dr. Luncheon left the medical field to serve in a higher office, he still exhibited a love for medicine, and was still involved in the field in many ways.

“I think his whole life was spent in public service first in medicine, he was a very good doctor. After 1992 I think he decided to serve at a higher level where he could solve more ills in society than just by looking after people. He still kept a strong interest and a love for medicine and he was still involved in many ways in that regard,” Ramotar explained.

He noted that during his tenure in office, he had the opportunity to work closely with Dr. Luncheon who played an important role in the implementation of a lot of decisions that were made at Cabinet level.

“We had to be working very close with each other, he was more of an implementer, and he helped me to implement a lot of the decisions we made at the Cabinet, he was important to see that decisions were not left on paper, but to see that they were implemented and he did a great job,” Ramotar highlighted.

Dr. Luncheon served as the former Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Presidential Secretariat under previous People’s Progressive Party/Civic Governments. He was also a senior Central and Executive Member of the PPP.

Throughout his life, he has left a rich legacy of true commitment to service, patriotism, and a deep sense of national pride and hard work for the people of Guyana.