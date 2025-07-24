Pres. Ali announces 30% reduction in electricity rate, cold storage facility for Matarkai residents Injury setbacks shape WI T20I squad to face Pakistan Govt part-time workers will not stay at one level - Pres. Ali Guyana, DR sign agreement for large-scale cocoa and coffee cultivation in Reg. 1 PPP/C to create more job opportunities, bring more women into the workforce &amp; address labour shortages - Jagdeo   Stokes ruled out as England name new captain for final India Test
Local News

“Our government has a clearly defined poverty reduction strategy”

03 August 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Promote your business with NAN
President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing a massive rally of PPP/C supporters in Linden on Sunday

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Sunday evening laid out a compelling case for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) as the only political movement with a clear, actionable vision to lift Guyanese families out of poverty.

Speaking at a massive public rally with thousands in attendance at Lieu-Ken-Pen Square in Region Ten, the President said that tackling economic hardship remains at the heart of his administration’s agenda.

“Our government has a clearly defined poverty reduction strategy that will look at every one of these issues,” President Ali stated, pointing to a comprehensive policy designed to address rising cost of living, access to services, home ownership opportunities, and expanding national wealth.

A section of the large gathering of PPP/C supporters at a rally in Linden on Sunday 
Addressing the real challenges families face, the president acknowledged global pressures such as inflation, high freight costs, and fuel volatility as factors beyond Guyana’s control.

“We don’t control international transport costs. We don’t control international energy costs. We don’t control the cost of fertiliser… But for every single thing that we could have done so far to reduce the impact of these rising prices globally, we have done.”

He listed several relief measures that the PPP/C has already implemented:

* Removal of more than 200 taxes

* Zero VAT on electricity and water

* Free university education

* Reduced water rates

* Expanded electricity subsidies

The head of state said that relief alone is not enough. The government is moving aggressively to make Guyana more self-reliant and less vulnerable to external shocks, starting with the production of its own food, he said.

PPP/C Supporters came out in their numbers on Sunday in Linden
“That is why the dairy farm is not only about a US$25 million investment. The future is about our ability to manufacture our own milk — powdered, condensed, evaporated — right here in Guyana,” he said.
The president reiterated that the PPP/C is not driven by short-term promises, but by a long-term vision for growth and shared prosperity.
“We are a party about plan, about vision, about strategy. And when you vote on September 1, you’re voting for a comprehensive, overwhelming majority to implement these strategies,” he exclaimed. (DPI)
Support us

Related News

29 July 2025

GBTI closes accounts of candidates linked to US-sanctioned businessman

31 July 2025

Injury setbacks shape WI T20I squad to face Pakistan

24 July 2025

Chess Grandmaster Samy Shoker visits Guyana

02 August 2025

Continued investments in next term under PPP/C - Min. Croal tells PK residents