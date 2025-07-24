President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Sunday evening laid out a compelling case for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) as the only political movement with a clear, actionable vision to lift Guyanese families out of poverty.

Speaking at a massive public rally with thousands in attendance at Lieu-Ken-Pen Square in Region Ten, the President said that tackling economic hardship remains at the heart of his administration’s agenda.

“Our government has a clearly defined poverty reduction strategy that will look at every one of these issues,” President Ali stated, pointing to a comprehensive policy designed to address rising cost of living, access to services, home ownership opportunities, and expanding national wealth.

A section of the large gathering of PPP/C supporters at a rally in Linden on Sunday

Addressing the real challenges families face, the president acknowledged global pressures such as inflation, high freight costs, and fuel volatility as factors beyond Guyana’s control.

“We don’t control international transport costs. We don’t control international energy costs. We don’t control the cost of fertiliser… But for every single thing that we could have done so far to reduce the impact of these rising prices globally, we have done.”

He listed several relief measures that the PPP/C has already implemented:

* Removal of more than 200 taxes

* Zero VAT on electricity and water

* Free university education

* Reduced water rates

* Expanded electricity subsidies

The head of state said that relief alone is not enough. The government is moving aggressively to make Guyana more self-reliant and less vulnerable to external shocks, starting with the production of its own food, he said.