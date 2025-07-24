“Otisha” granted bail on abusive language charge

Otis Pearson, widely known by his alias “Otisha” and recognised as a prominent figure in Guyana’s LGBTQ+ community, was on Friday arraigned before the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts on charges of abusive language and threatening language, arising from a dispute with a former friend over a shared romantic partner and concerns involving a minor.

The 47-year-old resident of Lot 17 Station Street, Kitty, appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty, where he pleaded guilty to the abusive language charge but denied using threatening language, entering a not guilty plea to that count.

The incident, which allegedly took place on July 24 in Kitty, involved Pearson and virtual complainant Anita Ramdeo, who did not attend court. The court heard that Ramdeo herself is also facing a charge of abusive language in connection with the matter. Upon her failure to appear, Magistrate McGusty issued a warrant for her arrest, citing her absence despite being properly summoned.

Pearson did not hold back when called upon to explain the circumstances that led to the confrontation. He told the court that he and Ramdeo had been close friends, but their relationship soured after he became romantically involved with her partner.

“We were sharing the same man,” he said, adding that this led to ongoing hostility between them. “There’s always been back and forth between us. She pass and throw hints, and I does throw back.”

Pearson admitted to using expletives during the confrontation but insisted it was in retaliation after being insulted by the complainant.

“Madam, I will be very honest I did curse her back because us gay people, if you curse us, we will curse you back. She got mad because I had a relationship with her man and she found out…she curse me…and I curse her back.”

Pearson also expressed frustration over what he described as the neglectful treatment of Ramdeo’s young daughter. He told the court that the woman regularly kept her school-aged child at home to care for a younger sibling, denying her access to an education. He claimed to have filed multiple complaints with the police and the Child Protection Agency over several months.

According to him, the child was once removed from the home, but later returned.

The prosecution told the court that on the day of the incident, Pearson visited Ramdeo’s home to check on the child. However, Ramdeo reportedly told her daughter “not to speak to anyone”, which allegedly led to an exchange of words during which Pearson reportedly used obscene language.

While accepting responsibility for the profanities used, Pearson maintained that he never threatened the woman and believed she was avoiding the legal proceedings.

“She ain’t come because she hiding,” he said.

The prosecution did not oppose bail, and Magistrate McGusty granted Pearson $10,000 bail on the threatening language charge. She also ordered him to sign a peace bond to keep the peace and refrain from further contact with the virtual complainant.

The matter has been adjourned to August 22 for continuation.