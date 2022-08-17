OPR submits findings on allegations made by Police Sergeant

In relation to the damning revelations made by Police Sergeant Dion Bascom, the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has submitted the findings of their investigation along with their recommendations which are now before the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Full statement below:

Police Sergeant Dion Bascom, has, over recent days, made a number of public, wholly unsubstantiated allegations, which have been given wide media coverage; alleging police misconduct in the ongoing investigation of the murder of Ricardo Fagundes.

Sergeant Bascom has refused to submit himself to any investigation by the police of his public allegations, nor provide any evidence in support of the allegations which he has made public.

It is not without significance that Sergeant Bascom found himself personally compromised during an exercise carried out by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit and that his public statement immediately followed this matter.

Sergeant Bascom, at his request, is currently at home on sick leave.

It is unfortunate that Sergeant Bascom’s unfounded allegations have publicly involved senior members of the Force and other persons. This is of grave concern to the Guyana Police Force.

Sergeant Bascom’s public statements – made while serving as an active member of the Guyana Police Force – is in breach of the Code of Conduct of the Police Force. I have, as a result, ordered an immediate investigation of this matter by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

The OPR has submitted the findings of their investigation along with their recommendations which is now before the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.