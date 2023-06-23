OPR should probe Police conduct in allegations against Govt Minister – APNU

(L-R) APNU Opposition Members of Parliament Coretta McDonald, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, and Dawn Hastings-Williams at Friday’s press briefing

The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Opposition is calling for the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) to conduct an investigation into the Police handling of the rape allegations made against Local Government and Regional Development Minister Nigel Dharamlall by a 16-year-old girl.

Calls have been mounting for action to be taken against Region Two Commander Khemraj Shivbaran, for allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice. This was after the circulation of a ‘statement’ taken by Shivbaran, in which the victim allegedly denied sharing any information with Opposition Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul about the alleged sexual assault ordeal.

But the Police Commander has already denied any wrongdoing in his handling of the matter, telling a local newspaper that the family went to him only to refute the reports being peddled on social media, and not to report the rape allegations; therefore, he could not have launched a probe into the allegations.

However, the APNU Opposition has called for an investigation into Commander Shivbaran’s actions at its weekly press conference on Thursday.

“The allegations of rape against the Minister of Local Government have moved to the level of the Police. The victim has issued an official statement, and it is being used as a basis for a Police investigation.

“Most notably, the purported settlement agreement in the form of a quasi-nondisclosure agreement (NDA) should be the subject of an investigation. Specifically, all involved should be investigated for the possible obstruction of justice. Importantly, the Office of Professional Responsibility should immediately commence an investigation into the actions of the Regional Commander, Mr. Khemraj Shivbaran,” a statement read by Opposition MP Dawn Hastings-Williams on Thursday detailed.

The allegations, which first surfaced on social media last week, have sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. The 16-year-old victim is claiming that the incident occurred in December last year.

The matter was first picked up by the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA), who is currently caring for the 16-year-old girl. On the other hand, the minister is currently on administrative leave, after having requested such in order to facilitate the probe into the rape allegations.

On Monday, the Guyana Police Force confirmed that an investigation has been launched in relation to an allegation of rape against Dharamlall, who has been placed on $1 million station bail.

In a statement, the GPF said that “…on Monday the 19th day of June, 2023, Mr Dharamlall presented himself at the Brickdam Police Station in the company of his attorney [Nigel Hughes], where he was told of the allegation and subsequently arrested. The probe is ongoing.”

But according to the Opposition, there have been several procedural breaches during this investigation.

The Opposition further expressed dismay at reports that the victim is being denied her constitutional right to legal representation – something which the Police has since denied.

In fact, the Force said in a statement that at no time did the virtual complainant (victim/teenager) or her parents make a request to the Police for an attorney to be present. The law enforcement agency further noted that, at all times, the alleged victim and her parents were in the presence and hearing of a child care officer.

Moreover, the Police maintain that all standard operating procedures were followed during the conduct of this probe, and that at no time whatsoever were any of the minors involved questioned in the absence of a parent or welfare officer.

The Force went on to clarify that at the time the virtual complainant walked investigators through the alleged crime scene at the minister’s home, the accused was not present, since he had already left.

Nevertheless, the APNU Opposition is calling for good governance and justice to prevail in this matter, demanding that Dharamlall be removed from public office immediately.“By virtue of these allegations, the Minister is not fit for public office in any capacity, and must immediately resign or be removed from Government and Parliament,” Hastings-Williams has stated.

She was joined by two other Opposition MPs, Geeta Chandan-Edmond and Coretta McDonald, at Thursday’s press conference.

According to Chandan-Edmond, “As a former Member of the Bench, I am optimistic, and I have faith in the justice system, at the level of the Bench, that justice will prevail, albeit that there have been obvious hiccups in the investigative process. Justice must not only be done, but it must appear or be seen to be done… We are already on record calling on OPR to do whatever is necessary to investigate the highly irregular actions of this officer.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has already declared Government and the People’s Progressive Party/C’s intolerance for abuse of women and children, and urged against politicizing the issue. Jagdeo, who is the General Secretary of the PPP, has also made it clear that if the Minister is found guilty, he will have to face the consequences.