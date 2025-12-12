Local News
OPR records 10.7% decrease in complaints against police officers
12 December 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Ranks from the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) were on Thursday recognised for their exceptional service throughout the year. The Annual Christmas Luncheon and Award Ceremony was held at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe. The event was chaired by Head of Department Superintendent Elton Baird, who noted that the awards had significantly boosted morale across […]
Related News
30 November 2025
Govt eyes major improvements for a cleaner, safer Bourda Market
10 December 2025
Senior Advisor to US Secretary of War Patrick Weaver visits Guyana to reaffirm support for...
10 December 2025
Milling and paving of Soesdyke–Linden Highway 98% completed
06 December 2025