OPR records 10.7% decrease in complaints against police officers

12 December 2025
Ranks from the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) were on Thursday recognised for their exceptional service throughout the year. The Annual Christmas Luncheon and Award Ceremony was held at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe. The event was chaired by Head of Department Superintendent Elton Baird, who noted that the awards had significantly boosted morale across […]

