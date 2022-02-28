OPR probing claims that Bartica cops assaulted driver during traffic stop

Full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

The Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting investigations into allegations posted on social media that police ranks at Bartica assaulted and used threatening language towards one Christopher Crighton during a traffic stop.

The Police Force wishes to state that during police traffic enforcement operations in Bartica on Saturday February 26, 2022, Christopher Crighton of 3rd Avenue, Bartica was stopped and requested to produce his driver’s licence and documents for the motorcycle that he was driving. He had none of the documents requested by the police in his possession at the time and also refused to take a breathalyser test.

As a result, Christopher Crighton was arrested and taken to the Bartica Police Station.

He was subsequently released and placed on self-bail and his motorcycle returned to him the very day. The documents requested had been brought to the station while he was in custody.

Crighton returned to the Bartica Police Station this morning, Monday, February 28, 2022, where he made a report that he had been assaulted and verbally threatened by the police during the incident.

Consequently, he was escorted to the Bartica Hospital to be medically examined and a statement was taken from him.