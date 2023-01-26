Opposition wants disclosure on suspected data breach at SERHA Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Junior Opposition Spokesperson on Commerce, Science and Technology Omar Newell is calling for disclosure on a suspected case of data breach at the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA).

He said the Opposition is in receipt of information that suggests that there is a serious active security breach at SERHA.

According to Newell, several sources have indicated that patient records were breached, and hackers are demanding a ransom.

“Information first came to my attention on Wednesday, 11th January, that certain vulnerabilities at SERHA were exploited by persons with ill- intent. Additional information received suggests that the breach may be greater than suggested by SERHA,” noted Newell.

In a media release two weeks ago, SERHA reported that digital communication within the region is currently unavailable and has been so since January 10, 2023, due to a “network issue”.

Last evening, SERHA advised staff that there would be delays in their January salary due to network issues.

The Junior Opposition Spokesperson said: “By international standards, it is good practice for organisations to acknowledge when there is a data breach, the extent of the breach and steps being taken to have same corrected.”

Newell wants the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, to tell Jamaica what he knows about the current data breach.

He is calling on the minister to indicate whether patient records and any other data have been accessed by any external party if any data was in fact, breached and whether said data was encrypted.

NewsAmericasNow.com