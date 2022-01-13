Opposition MP Sherod Duncan arrested



Sherod Duncan Sherod Duncan

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Sherod Duncan was arrested earlier today in relation to an ongoing investigation about a cybercrime offence.

On Wednesday, 36-year-old Aneal Giddings, an Information Technology (IT) Manager at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), reported to the police that Duncan made derogatory statements about him on a social media programme “In the Ring”.

It is alleged that Duncan referred to the IT Manager as a “jagabat” and “trench crappo” amongst other disrespectful names “which caused him significant emotional stress and humiliation”.