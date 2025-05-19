Opposition MP Geeta Chandan-Edmond endorses President Ali

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) and former General Secretary of the Peoples National Congress (PNC) Geeta Chandan-Edmond on Monday night rose in the National Assembly to throw her support behind President Dr Irfaan Ali for a second term in office.

“President Ali has earned his second term and Guyana deserves nothing less. Under his leadership, we are witnessing real change,” Chandan-Edmond expressed.

Chandan-Edmond explained that “Guyana is my home. I love this land deeply…I will always bat for Guyana; I will always stand for what is right.”

This commitment to serving Guyana, she noted, transcends political loyalties. She noted that her decision to endorse President Ali was made last Saturday, when she had a dialogue with her conscience.

“I dream of a transformational Guyana, a nation where every child, regardless of your birthplace or background has access to the best of education, best of healthcare and best of opportunities…I want a Guyana that delivers for everyone…So how do we get there?”

Chandan-Edmond said President Ali and the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) have proven their ability to lead this country through transformation, where all citizens can benefit.

The Opposition MP also reflected on the walkout staged by her colleagues on the other side of the House during the sovereignty motion, expressing his apology to the nation for her role in that “disgraceful” action.

Chandan-Edmond lamented that the Opposition choose politics over patriotism. According to Chandan-Edmond, the Opposition’s actions were a “betrayal of our sacred duty”.

“While President Ali was defending our sovereignty, rallying international support…the opposition faltered. So let the record reflect tonight, I stand proudly with President Ali, I stand with his leadership and I stand with his vision, and I stand with his steadfast commitment to his country,” she added.

Chandan-Edmond also reflected on the bullying she was subjected to earlier this year when she supported Budget 2025.

“Not a single voice rose in condemnation when I was attacked with vile, racist and derogatory words simple because I stood for what I believed in…,” she noted.

According to Chandan-Edmond, her decision is not about politics.

“…it is about conscience, it is about country,” she said.