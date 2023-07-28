Opposition MP charged, released on bail for allegedly exposing genitals

Former Minister David Patterson at the location of the alleged crime

Opposition Member of Parliament David Patterson was released on $70,000 bail on Friday after the Police charged him with exposing his genitals to a man and using obscene language.

Patterson of the Alliance for Change (AFC) appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he denied the charges.

It is alleged that on July 16, at Lot 87 Seaforth Street, Section A, Campbellville, Georgetown, Patterson exposed his genitals to Ramroop Odit. This is an offence under the Sexual Offences Act.

It is further alleged that on the same date and location, he used obscene language to Odit, causing a breach of peace and also provoking him to cause him distress.

The court prosecutor did not oppose to bail for Patterson. In the end, he was granted $50,000 on the first charge and $20,000 bail on the other two charges. The matters have been postponed until September 11.

In a video widely circulated on social media, a man believed to be Patterson, a former minister under the APNU/AFC government, was seen exposing his private parts along the Railway Embankment Road, Kitty, in the vicinity of the Alliance For Change (AFC) headquarters.

It is alleged that he intentionally exposed his genitals by urinating at the location.

When confronted by Odit, Patterson allegedly used a series of expletives and showed him his middle finger. Odit reported the incident to the Police which led to Patterson being arrested.

He was subsequently released on $200,000 station bail. Police later visited the scene and were able to obtain CCTV footage of the incident.