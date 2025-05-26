Opposition Commissioners will not hold GECOM at ransom – AG

Opposition nominated Commissioners on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) have walked out of two consecutive meetings, affecting the Commission’s intent to proceed with the electoral planning process.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall on Tuesday evening referred to the behaviour as “undemocratic and authoritarian” but noted that it will not be allowed to continue.

In fact, he said Article 226 (5) of the Constitution of Guyana will be activated which provides for the meeting to continue with three Commissioners and the Chairperson of GECOM.

“You cannot hold the Elections Commission at ransom. The framers of our Constitution contemplated rogue elements like these three banding together in a conspiracy to obstruct and derail democracy and they have provided for an alternative to the quorum,” he explained.

Article 226 (5) of the Constitution states – “Provided that if at any stage of a duly summoned meeting a quorum is not present, due to the absence of members therefrom – (i) without just cause, such just cause being determined by the Chairman, the meeting shall stand adjourned to a day not later than two calendar days; or (ii) in the case of the declaration of the results of an election of the President, the meeting shall stand adjourned to the following day, at the same time and place and Notice of such adjournment shall be given to the absent members.”

Further, it states that “if at the adjourned meeting a quorum is not present, the members then present, being not less than four including the Chairman, shall be deemed to constitute a quorum and any decision made at that or any such meeting shall be valid in law and binding.”

According to Nandlall, this provision was enacted during the 2020 elections saga and before, to ensure the Commission’s work proceed.

The Opposition-nominated Commissioners on GECOM are Vincent Alexander, Desmond Trotman, and Charles Corbin while the Government is represented by Sase Gunraj, Clement Rohee, and Manoj Narayan.

Last week the opposition Commissioners staged a walkout, preventing the quorum needed for the meeting to proceed and on Tuesday, while Trotman and Alexander were initially present, Trotman walked out citing dissatisfaction with the agenda.

The Attorney General noted that the behaviour of the Opposition-nominated Commissioners is similar to their actions in 2020 which led to an eventual five-month delay in the declaration of the General and Regional Elections results.

“They did everything within their powers to advance that fraudulent design to pervert the results of those elections,” he recalled

Nandlall added that the behaviour of the Opposition Commissioners is a clear indication that the political opposition is not ready for the upcoming elections.

“On the one hand, Norton is puffing his chest and saying he is ready for the elections but on the other hand, he has his cohorts at GECOM carrying out his directions to obstruct the process as far as possible, to frustrate the process as far as possible with the objective of possibly delaying the elections,” Nandlall said.

GECOM has approved a work plan with the intention of hosting General and Regional Elections on September 1.