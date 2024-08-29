Opposition “anti-Berbice and anti-development”

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, on Wednesday, defended the government’s decision to construct a modern concrete bridge across the Berbice River to replace the floating bridge constructed nearly two decades ago.

He noted that the construction of a concrete bridge connecting Regions Five and Six has always been in the pipeline and forms part of a greater plan to develop Region Six.

“It was always our intention to do a concrete structure to replace the floating structure,” Jagdeo said during his weekly press conference on Wednesday.

He explained that when the initial structure was built in 2008 via a public-private partnership, there was not sufficient funds to build a fixed structure.

“…we did not have much money at that time, we’re still trying to deal with the APNU debt, and we put together the first public-private partnership that has been a model because the Berbice people got their bridge and we didn’t have to spend taxpayers money on it,” he noted.

Following the announcement of the new bridge, the Alliance For Change (AFC) said a comprehensive feasibility study and an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) are required as the party raised concerns relating to transparency and accountability.

However, the Vice President reminded during the early phase of the current Berbice Bridge, it was AFC member David Patterson who indicated that the bridge should be a fixed structure instead of a floating bridge.

Against this backdrop, he argued that it is clear that the the party is opposed to development.

“They’re anti-Berbice and anti-development…and lies prolifically,” Jagdeo said.

Regarding the feasibility study, he said one was done in 2004 which looked at five locations for the bridge.

The current bridge is operated under a 20-years concessional agreement which comes to an end shortly.

Jagdeo outlined that the AFC and People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) have always been opposed to developmental projects.

“The PNC and AFC was opposed to the Berbice Bridge, they were opposed to the stadium, they were opposed to the CARICOM new building, they were opposed to the convention centre, they were opposed to the Hope Canal, they were opposed to the Marriott, they were opposed to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport…they were opposed to the Amaila. Now they’re opposed to gas-to-energy, they’re opposed to highways we’re building…everything they’re opposed to,” he stated.

President Dr Irfaan Ali has explained that the new Berbice Bridge will cater for the expansion that will take place at Palmyra including the new stadium, the gas project that will be built in Region Six, and also the development of an industrial park with the port facilities to support these services.