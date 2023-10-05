Operator tried to move away but fell, crushed by fallen crane – Police on EBD worksite incident

The Guyana Police Force this evening said it has commenced investigations into today’s worksite incident that saw a crane operator being crushed to death at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Shawn Anthony Joseph, a 34-year-old Operator from Number 76 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was killed sometime around 11:30h today while working on the construction of a wharf at the location.

According to the police, Joseph was operating a crane when it toppled on the wharf. This caused Joseph to jump out of the operating area but in doing so, he fell on the wharf and was pinned by the crane.

See below for the full statement from the Guyana Police Force on the fatal incident at Providence:

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Shawn Anthony Joseph, a 34-year-old Operator from Number 76 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, which occurred at Lot 49 Parker Street, Providence, East Bank Demerara, at around 11:30 hrs today.

The scene was visited by Commander Regional Division 4B Superintendent Ramana, DDI Inspector Henry, Chief Inspector Lyte, Corporal Daniels, Constable McLennan and Constable McIntosh at about 12:00 hrs today.

Investigation so far revealed that Tepuri Group, which is owned by Mikhail Rodrigues, called ‘Guyanese Critic’, is contracted to build a wharf at Lot 49 Parker Street, Providence.

There are several persons employed with the said company, and on the date and time mentioned above, Shawn Joseph was the operator of a Crane fitted with a hammer to drive the concrete piles.

The wharf being constructed is located on the Eastern side of the Demerara River. At the time of the operation, Shawn was alone in the Crane while his brothers, Devon DeSantos, a 43-year-old Groundsman of Number 50 Village, Corentyne, and Nigel Bourne, a 34-year-old Groundsman of Number 50 Village, Corentyne, and other workers were in close proximity. The Crane toppled on the wharf, which caused Shawn Joseph to jump out of the operating area of the Crane and fell on the wharf and was pinned by the Crane.

EMT arrived at the scene, where the body was examined and pronounced dead by Doctor Lowe. Workers were interviewed, and efforts were being made to remove the Crane so that the body of Shawn Joseph could be recovered.