“Open-Source Library” launched

The Rotaract Club of the University of Guyana and the Rosewood Foundation Guyana partnered on a special project to promote literacy and the love of reading while expanding book access to communities countrywide.

This project titled, “Open-Source Library” the club said is designed to promote reading across all levels by providing a simple, easily accessible and completely free source of books for any and all readers with the aim to make every transaction as easy as possible.

According to the club, individuals can approach a box anytime and simply ‘tek a book’. All that is encouraged is for the reader to ‘leff a book’ for others to enjoy so the joy of reading can be spread to all those who wish to keep this venture alive.

Six of these libraries have been constructed and placed in East Ruimveldt, Non-Pariel, Hubu, Bush Lot village, Mocha and Parfaite Harmonie.

The two organisations hope that persons far and wide make use of these libraries and help to build a community of readers through sharing and storytelling.