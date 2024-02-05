Onverwagt abattoir to finish by second quarter of 2024

Abattoir at Onverwagt in Region Five

As infrastructural works are progressing on the imminent modern abattoir at Onverwagt, in Region Five, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha has disclosed that the facility is 75 per cent complete.

“This will be a state-of-the-art abattoir. And that is why you had some changes to the design. The new completion date will be the second quarter of 2024,” Minister Mustapha highlighted during the Parliamentary Committee of Supply Wednesday last.

This project is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The abattoir will be one of the primary locations for the slaughtering of cattle. It is also ideally located since residents in Regions Four, Five, Six, and other areas, will be able to utilise the amenities there.

The abattoir will serve as the nation’s key site for slaughtering cattle. Its strategic location will be beneficial for residents in Regions Four, Five, and Six since it will be easily accessible.

Importantly, Guyana’s meat processing facilities will be modernised and brought up to international standards with the construction of the new abattoir.

As a result, beef will be able to reach new markets, while increasing the revenue of cattle farmers and generating significant job prospects.

This initiative will support Guyana’s ongoing efforts to enhance meat production while also contributing to the decrease in meat imports.

The facility will have a sediment pond that will receive all of the waste.

Among the plethora of measures aimed at enhancing the livestock sector, Guyana will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Columbia to commence investment in the local cattle industry.