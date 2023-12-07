Only 2 survived GDF helicopter crash

Of the seven servicemen who went missing when the Guyana Defence Force Bell 412 helicopter crash landed in the interior region yesterday, only two men survived.

They are Dwayne Jackson and Andio Crawford.

At first light today, search and rescue teams resumed their operation in search of the seven servicemen who went missing when contact was lost with a Guyana Defence Force helicopter yesterday morning.

Yesterday, search and rescue teams, alongside Guyana’s Special Forces, were deployed into the deep jungle between Arau and Eteringbang, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

However, bad weather impacted their mission to locate the seven GDF ranks along with a Bell-412 helicopter that disappeared during a border operation in the Ekereku River area of Region Seven.

The GDF helicopter, commanded by military aviators Lieutenant Colonel (Reserve) Mike Charles and Lieutenant Colonel Andio Michael Crawford, transmitted an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal at about 11:20h on Wednesday.

Onboard were other distinguished officers, including retired Brigadier Gary Beaton; Colonel Michael Shahoud; Lt. Colonel Sean Welcome; Sergeant Jason Khan, and Corporal Dwayne Jackson.

Having departed from Base Camp Ayanganna, the helicopter transmitted an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal at 11:20h around 30 miles east of Arau.

The servicemen on the aircraft were heading to visit Guyanese troops near the Venezuelan border.