Online ferry booking for Leguan, Wakenaam from January 23

Black Immigrant Daily News

The MV Sabanto Ferry which plies the Parika to Supenaam route

With the aim of improving ferry services countrywide, the Guyana Government has extended online ferry bookings to passengers traversing the Leguan and Wakenaam routes.

In a notice on Saturday, the Ministry of Public Works’ Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) said it “…wishes to advise Leguan and Wakenaam commuters that its online booking system – FERRYPASS –will be available from Monday, January 23, 2023, to reserve spaces on the ferry for their vehicles.”

Persons will now be able to book their tickets to travel by ferry from the Parika Stelling to Leguan and Wakenaam.

Motorists are now encouraged to use the online booking system by visiting: https://ferrypass.gy

The $6.8 million online ticket booking system was launched in October with services for the Parika to Supenaam route.

In addition to saving time for persons travelling by ferry, the online system also ensures that persons secure a spot on the ferry, especially those persons travelling with vehicles.

Then in December 2022, the Parika/Bartica online ferry booking service commenced.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill had previously outlined the benefits of this online service and urged persons to take advantage of the ease of travelling by ferry.

“As we develop new roads and bridges…build new highways and rehabilitate stellings, our aim is always for the improvement and enhancement of the lives of our citizens. So, we are happy about this online system coming on stream to join the Parika/ Supenaam which was launched back in October because this system will alleviate a greater percentage of the stress associated with travelling, especially for those who travel more frequently,” Minister Edghill had stated.

NewsAmericasNow.com