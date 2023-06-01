One man shot dead during confrontation with Joint Services – Crime Chief

Royden Williams

Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum has confirmed that one person was shot and killed during a confrontation with members of the Joint Services in an interior location but did not provide any information on the identity of the deceased.

While media reports suggested that it might be prison escapee, Royden Durant also called ‘Royden Williams’ and ‘Smallie’, the Crime Chief stated that a detailed report will be released at the earliest.

He further added that a high-powered rifle was recovered at the scene. He added that investigators are en route to the location where a thorough investigation will be carried out.

Williams escaped from the Mazaruni Prison about two weeks ago in dramatic fashion. Thus far, six persons including four prison officers have been charged for aiding in the escape of the high profile prisoner.