One Death Reported In Guadeloupe From Fiona

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. Sept. 17, 2022: Tropical Storm Fiona lashed the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on Saturday, killing one person in overnight flooding, according to local authorities. The region is braced for heavy rainfall and potential landslides over the weekend as the storm moves west.

A man was found dead on Saturday after his house was swept away by floods in the Basse-Terre district of Guadeloupe, the local prefect said on Twitter.

Authorities said they recorded wind gusts of up to 74 mph (120 kph), which would be considered a Category 1 hurricane. They also said 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain fell in three hours in the Gros Morne area.

See images from the island after the storm here.

Road maintenance workers remove branches from a road in Basse Terre, after the Storm Fiona hit the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 17, 2022. – (Photo by CARLA BERNHARDT/AFP via Getty Images)A photo shows mud and debris on a beach in Basse Terre, after the Storm Fiona hit the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 17, 2022.(Photo by CARLA BERNHARDT/AFP via Getty Images)Road maintenance workers remove branches from a road in Basse Terre, after Storm Fiona hit the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 17, 2022. – One death was reported in the French territory of Guadeloupe. (Photo by Carla Bernhardt / AFP) A photo shows a damaged road in Basse Terre, after the Storm Fiona hit the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 17, 2022. – One death was reported in the French territory of Guadeloupe. (Photo by Carla Bernhardt / AFP)

In Puerto Rico, forecasters placed the US territory under a hurricane watch and people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages.

Fiona is expected to swipe past the Dominican Republic on Sunday as a potential hurricane and Haiti and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Monday and Tuesday with the threat of extreme rain.