OMNI Helicopters hosts search & rescue recruitment drive in Guyana

ODITC, the joint venture between 3t EnerMech, Guyana-based Orinduik Development Inc., and Windsor Technologies, has provided its industry-leading assessment and training facilities to aid OMNI Helicopters with its local Search and Rescue (SAR) recruitment process.

Supporting the region’s sole helicopter operator, the ODITC Centre of Excellence facilitated a group of candidates with swimming assessments, their ability to use lifesaving equipment and perform an effective escape from the Helicopter Underwater Escape Trainer (HUET).

Ten individuals were assessed on their performance during the exercises based on the vital role of rescue swimmers, as well as the winch person inside the helicopter, with the aim to recruit eight full-time roles.

Guyanese taking advantage of the training

3t EnerMech is a joint venture with 3t Energy Group, a provider of world-class training and innovative workforce development technologies and solutions, and EnerMech, a global specialist service and technical solutions company

General Manager of ODITC, Alan Sharp related, “These important assessment and training exercises for OMNI highlight and reinforce the positive impact our state-of-the-art facility offers the local workforce and fast-growing oil and gas sector in Guyana. It is an honour to be selected to partner with OMNI to support the organisation’s recruitment and growth which in turn boosts in-country skills, safety training and leading industry standards for the sector.”

In addition, Country Manager of OMNI Peter Gay stated, “We are very pleased to be able to utilise the ODITC facilities to assess the candidates as part of the selection process as they begin their journey with OMNI Helicopters to support the offshore sector in Guyana.”

Delivering OPITO-accredited training to oil and gas workers, ODITC was established to help facilitate the growing demand for new oil and gas talent within the region via the ODITC Centre of Excellence.