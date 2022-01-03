Omicron variant suspected to be in Guyana – Health Minister

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony suspects that the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, may be circulating in Guyana due to an increase in cases over the past week.

“We suspect that we might have the Omicron variant that is in circulation in Guyana,” Dr Anthony said during today’s Covid update.

According to the Minister, over the past few days, the number of Covid-19 cases has climbed rapidly.

“On the 28th of December [last year], we saw 32 cases. By the 29th of December that went up to 87 cases, then on the 30th that jumped to 161, and by the 31st of December that went up to 182. So, we start closing [at] the end of the year with cases going up,” he said.

The Health Minister added, “on the 1st of January, we saw that it went even further to 209, then yesterday, it was 284.”

The number of active Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24-hours is 98, which Dr Anthony deems as “relatively high.”

“With the way that this has rapidl progressed within the last couple of days, we suspect, from a epidemiological point of view, that we might have Omicron that is in circulation,” he contended.

As such, the Minister underscored the need for persons to be extra vigilant, follow the guidelines and get vaccinated.

The Health Minister has already met with the management of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to discuss additional measures to be taken to protect both patients and staff from the Omicron variant.

In December, the Health Minister indicated that Guyana will test for the Omicron Covid-19 variant in the country at the “appropriate time”.

Local authorities have already sent samples to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad and Tobago to test for the Delta variant and Dr Anthony has since confirmed that this deadly strain is present here.

When asked if the Guyana Government plans on sending more samples to CARPHA to test for the presence of this variant in the country, Dr Anthony said this will be done eventually.

“We have some arrangements with CARPHA where, if necessary, we will send samples. That’s something we will evaluate and at the appropriate time we will send samples,” the Health Minister had explained.