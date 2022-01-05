Home
Omai estimates 1 million ounces of gold at Wenot Pit
Gold miners stabbed to death following drinking spree
Nadir euphoric as ECC chosen as a broadcast venue for ICC U19 World Cup
Here’s What You Should Know About The First Person Charged With Murder Of Haiti President
The Caribbean Is Seeing A New Spike In COVID-19 Cases
Caribbean National Gets Top Royal Honor
Joey Badass Advice Tristan Thompson To “Tell Khloe You’re A F***ing Gyalist”
I-Octane Tells Khloe Kardashian To Hit His DM, Ready To Replace Tristan Thompson
Former Death Row Member Danny Boy Talks Meeting Biggie Murder Suspect Poochie
5 Tips To Plan Budget-Friendly Caribbean Trips
10 Top Caribbean Resorts For 2021
Blue Diamond Resorts Offers Exclusive Black Friday And Cyber Monday Savings Throughout The Caribbean
Diaspora Group Voices Disappointment At Approval Of Guyana Natural Resource Fund Without Stakeholders’ Consultation
Top Reasons Caribbean Digital Companies Choose US LLCs
This Caribbean American Company Is A Comcast RISE 2021 Winner
North Korea fires unidentified projectile into waters off Korean Peninsula, South Korea says
US charges Colombian man with conspiracy to kill Haiti’s President
What Elon Musk is likely to do with the billions he got from selling stock
Shooter, getaway driver arraigned for Albouystown Christmas Eve murder
China, US, UK, France and Russia pledge to avoid nuclear war
Evergrande has been ordered to demolish 39 buildings in Chinese resort
Outcry over Xi’an lockdown tests limits of China’s zero-Covid policy
Omai estimates 1 million ounces of gold at Wenot Pit
January 5, 2022
Local News
Gold miners stabbed to death following drinking spree
Local News
Nadir euphoric as ECC chosen as a broadcast venue for ICC U19 World Cup
Local News
Update: Murder/suicide suspected as newly-married couple found dead at EBD home
Omai estimates 1 million ounces of gold at Wenot Pit
Local News
Omai estimates 1 million ounces of gold at Wenot Pit
The content originally appeared on:
INews Guyana
January 4, 2022 Toronto, Ontario — Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (“Omai Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an initial Mineral Resource Estimate for its Wenot gold deposit at the Oma…
