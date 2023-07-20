Oil spill simulation exercise conducted as part of TRADEWINDS 2023

A simulated oil spill activity was conducted on Tuesday in Berbice as part of EXERCISE TRADEWINDS 2023, which is a multi-faceted response exercise hosted by Guyana this year.

The simulation included a response and a proactive phase to a fictitious incident involving spilled fuel in the Berbice River and residual implications for such a hazard.

The National Oil Spill Committee (NOSC), which is made up of a number of relevant agencies such as the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), launched into action during the course of a day at locations such as the Skeldon Sugar Estate (Command Center), CGX Palmyra and Number 61 Beach (Impact Zone/Staging Area).

Apart from the practical simulation, there was a two-day Tabletop Exercise prior which allowed the NOSC to utilize their planning, coordinating, and operational skills in theory. The participants were divided into groups based on their agency and expertise. Command, Logistics, Operations, Planning, Finance, and Administration all had separate but coordinating roles that fostered response cohesion. Those very groups were then put to the test in the field to display what will be necessary should such a hazard occur.

The Tabletop Exercise was facilitated by The Response Group (TRG), an American Disaster Risk Management entity. Additionally, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the World Food Programme (WFP) executed a five-day logistics workshop aimed at bolstering existing logistics systems for response mechanisms.

That workshop introduced software that will make several tasks more efficient for logistics professionals. Those programmes, along with training for the Incident Command System (ICS) 300, were aimed at making every response stakeholder ready for impending hazards and disasters. Persons used institutional knowledge in many beneficial ways over the past few days, which put our national readiness for that type of hazard at an improved state.

EXERCISE TRADEWINDS 2023 continues with a myriad of events and activities geared at reinforcing the nation’s capacity for security and disaster response in many regards.