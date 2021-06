President Dr Irfaan Ali on Friday afternoon had a telephone engagement with the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during which the two leaders discussed a host of issues including oi…

Three men are now arrested after they beat and robbed a 61-year-old businessman at his Line Path, Corriverton, Berbice, home early Friday morning. It was reported that about 06:00h, the victim secu…